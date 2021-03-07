Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Kaman worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KAMN opened at $53.06 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.