Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of WesBanco worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

