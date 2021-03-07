Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of First Foundation worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,715 shares of company stock worth $1,820,149. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFWM. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.