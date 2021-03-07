Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 362,545 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

