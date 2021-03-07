Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Microsoft worth $3,489,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

