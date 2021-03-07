Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of RLI worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

