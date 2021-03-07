Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 452,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

