Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

