Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Xerox worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

