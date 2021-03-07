Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $123.37.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

