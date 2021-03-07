Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Signet Jewelers worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.