Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

