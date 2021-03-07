Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

