Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,833 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Olin worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:OLN opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

