Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44,891 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

