Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

