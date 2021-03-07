Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,532. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

