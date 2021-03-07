Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,467 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of PRA Group worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

