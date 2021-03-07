Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,796 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Horace Mann Educators worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

