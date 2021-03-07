Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Grand Canyon Education worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.35 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

