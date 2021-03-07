Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,461 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Banner worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banner by 168.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

