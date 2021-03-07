Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,817 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Avient worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,931,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

