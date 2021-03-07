Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,271 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

