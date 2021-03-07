Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,657 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Patterson Companies worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

