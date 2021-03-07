Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,037 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $156,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE USPH opened at $113.33 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.