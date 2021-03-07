Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,612 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Myriad Genetics worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

MYGN stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

