Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,760 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Range Resources worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 700.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

