Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Shutterstock worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,333 shares of company stock worth $9,651,065. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

