Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Medpace worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,972,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

