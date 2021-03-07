Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Retail Properties of America worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

