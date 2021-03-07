Prism Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,768 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,763,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.