Prism Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.