Prism Advisors Inc. Buys 5,839 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

