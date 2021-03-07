Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $127.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

