Prism Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,368,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.00 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

