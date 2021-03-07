Prism Advisors Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

