Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 14,019 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $308.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.