Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302,242.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $302,242.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,733,962,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,508,269,737 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.