Prometeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.49 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00025928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.32 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

