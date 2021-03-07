ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 7.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $82.78 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

