ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $549.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

