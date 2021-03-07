Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.