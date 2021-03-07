Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.46. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 491,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

