Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

PRLB traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

