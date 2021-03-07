Proton Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and $642,934.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.