Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 689,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,716. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.