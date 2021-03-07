ProximaX (XPX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $369,591.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $369,591.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

