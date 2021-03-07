Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,226.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,246 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

