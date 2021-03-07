Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 2,945,150 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,821,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of Lufax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $110,896,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $54,528,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $5,302,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of LU stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

