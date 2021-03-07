Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

